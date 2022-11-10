Highly intoxicated man pleads not guilty after crashing his car and injuring three

NewsLocalHighly intoxicated man pleads not guilty after crashing his car and injuring...

Ambulance
A 74-year-old man found positive in a preliminary breathalyzer test after crashing his car into a parked car and injuring three people in Kolossi has pleaded not guilty to two offences.

The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon and led to the injury of a 44-year-old woman and her two teenage daughters.

The 11-year-old suffered a ruptured spleen, while the 13-year-old dislocated her shoulder and the woman had bruises on her head and face.

The driver of the car was found to have an alcohol level of 68 micrograms/100ml, far in excess of the admissible limit of 22 micrograms per 100 ml of breath. He only suffered minor injuries.

The 11-year-old had to be rushed to Nicosia General Hospital with doctors saying she is out of danger but still she remains hospitalised in the intensive care unit.

Limassol district court has ordered the man to stand trial on December 22 and released him on bail.

By Annie Charalambous
Taste

