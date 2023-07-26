High temperatures to persist on Thursday

The Department of Meteorology issued a yellow warning for high temperatures on Thursday.

The warning, effective from 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday, predicts maximum temperatures of approximately 41 degrees Celsius in inland regions and around 33 degrees Celsius in the higher mountainous areas.

Simultaneously, the Department of Forests released a press statement cautioning the public about the continued “Red Alert” status for forest fires on Thursday. It noted that lighting fires without a permit is strictly prohibited and regarded as an offence under the Forests Law. Offenders could face imprisonment of up to 10 years or a fine of up to €50,000, or both.

While the lighting of fires for food preparation is permitted exclusively in designated barbecue areas within picnic sites, the Department urges extreme caution during outdoor activities. Individuals should avoid using tools or agricultural machinery that generate heat, sparks, or flames, such as angle grinders and welding, as they could pose fire hazards.

In the event of smoke or fire sightings, the public is urged to take immediate action by contacting the Forestry Department at 1407 or the Fire Service at 112. Quick reporting can help prevent potential disasters and ensure prompt response from the authorities.