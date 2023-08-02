NewsLocalHigh temperatures to persist on Thursday, as yellow warning issued

High temperatures to persist on Thursday, as yellow warning issued

The Department of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for extreme high temperatures in effect from 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday, August 3.

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 40 degrees Celsius inland and around 32 degrees in the higher mountains.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
