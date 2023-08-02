High temperatures to persist on Thursday, as yellow warning issued

The Department of Meteorology has issued a yellow warning for extreme high temperatures in effect from 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday, August 3.
Maximum temperatures are expected to rise to around 40 degrees Celsius inland and around 32 degrees in the higher mountains.
ΤΜΗΜΑ ΜΕΤΕΩΡΟΛΟΓΙΑΣ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ
ΑΕΡΟΔΡΟΜΙΟ ΛΑΡΝΑΚΑΣ
ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗ ΕΞΑΙΡΕΤΙΚΑ ΨΗΛΗΣ ΘΕΡΜΟΚΡΑΣΙΑΣ
ΑΡ.ΠΡΟΕΙΔΟΠΟΙΗΣΗΣ: 47
ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟ ΕΠΙΚΙΝΔΥΝΟΤΗΤΑΣ: ΚΙΤΡΙΝΟ ΗΜΕΡΟΜΗΝΙΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 02/08/2023 ΩΡΑ ΕΚΔΟΣΗΣ: 1600 T.X.
ΙΣΧΥΕΙ ΑΠΟ: 1100 T.X. 03/08/2023 ΜΕΧΡΙ: 1700 T.X. 03/08/2023 pic.twitter.com/PQOQ48AVax
— CYMET (@CyMeteorology) August 2, 2023