NewsLocalHigh school teacher allegedy sexually harassed students via personal 'messenger' account

High school teacher allegedy sexually harassed students via personal ‘messenger’ account

Harassment
Harassment

A 25-year-old high school teacher who has allegedly admitted to child pornography charges was sending explicit content messages to five students through his personal facebook ‘messenger’ account.

This is what Philenews reported on Saturday citing police sources.

The young teacher on Friday was remanded in custody for eight days while evidence emerged he sexually harassed five students. He was arrested following a complaint filed by a parent who happened to check the mobile phone of his/her teenage child.

The five minors who already gave evidence to police attend the same high school in the district of Nicosia where the suspect is employed.

On Friday, police spokesperson Christos Andreou told CNA the male educator had been detained on suspicion of possessing or acquiring child pornography, attempting to molest children for sexual purposes, sexually abusing a child and stalking.

Investigators have confiscated a mobile phone, two laptop computers, two hard discs, and a USB stick during a home search.

Investigations are being carried out by the force’s Electronic Crime Prosecution Department.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
New Paphos Bishop allegedly refuses to bury non-Orthodox people in cemeteries

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros