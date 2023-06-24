High school teacher allegedy sexually harassed students via personal ‘messenger’ account

A 25-year-old high school teacher who has allegedly admitted to child pornography charges was sending explicit content messages to five students through his personal facebook ‘messenger’ account.

This is what Philenews reported on Saturday citing police sources.

The young teacher on Friday was remanded in custody for eight days while evidence emerged he sexually harassed five students. He was arrested following a complaint filed by a parent who happened to check the mobile phone of his/her teenage child.

The five minors who already gave evidence to police attend the same high school in the district of Nicosia where the suspect is employed.

On Friday, police spokesperson Christos Andreou told CNA the male educator had been detained on suspicion of possessing or acquiring child pornography, attempting to molest children for sexual purposes, sexually abusing a child and stalking.

Investigators have confiscated a mobile phone, two laptop computers, two hard discs, and a USB stick during a home search.

Investigations are being carried out by the force’s Electronic Crime Prosecution Department.