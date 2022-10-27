High levels of dust in the air again on Thursday but will soon dissolve

NewsLocalHigh levels of dust in the air again on Thursday but will...

A high concentration of dust is recorded in the air for the second day in a row on Thursday prompting Cyprus’ authorities to issue a warning again for vulnerable groups.

But it is expected to be dissolved before the day’s end, an official announcement also said.

Measurements from ground stations of the air quality monitoring network showed the highest concentrations of dust are recorded in Paphos followed by Nicosia.

The public, particularly the elderly, children and those with respiratory conditions, are urged to avoid going outdoors.

Employers must take appropriate measures after assessing any risks faced by employees working in outdoors, and it is recommended that workers use appropriate protection.

The hourly dust concentrations measured at 7:00 a.m. in the following areas were:

  • Nicosia: 69.1 µg/m3
  • Limassol: 58.9 μg/m3
  • Larnaca: 67.9 μg/m3
  • Paralimni: 48.8 µg/m3
  • Paphos: 91.9 μg/m3
  • Agia Marina Xyliatou: 51.7 μg/m3
By Annie Charalambous
