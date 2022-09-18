High fine to 39-year-old for tax-free tobacco products

A 39-year-old has been charged to pay a fine amounting to 8,000 euros since the Police found in his possession 70 boxes of cigarettes, 13 kilos of water pipe tobacco and nine boxes of vapor cigarettes.

The tax-free tobacco products were found following a search of the house and vehicle of the man, on the basis of a court warrant. Members of the Limassol Customs Office conducted the search following a tip.

The 39-year-old was arrested and the tobacco products were confiscated. The man paid the 8,000-euro-fine and was released.