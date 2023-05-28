High concentrations of dust in the atmosphere

High dust concentrations are observed today, May 28, 2023, in the atmosphere, according to measurements from ground stations of the Air Quality Monitoring Network of the Department of Labor Inspection.

According to the statement, because the dust contains small inhalable particles, which are likely to have a negative impact on human health, the public, especially vulnerable groups (children, the elderly, and the sick) are advised to avoid walking in open spaces until the phenomenon has passed.

Employers must take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing the risks to their employees in open areas and workers in such areas are recommended to use appropriate personal protective equipment.

More information and continuous, immediate updates on the results of the hourly measurements can be found on the website www.airquality.gov.cy and on the “Air Quality Cyprus'” app, which can be installed free of charge on a mobile phone.