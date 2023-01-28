Authorities on Saturday warned of high concentrations of dust in the air all across Cyprus and called on the public to avoid spending too much time in open spaces.

The Department of Labour inspection also said in a statement that the dust level per square metre around noon was 85.4 μg in Nicosia, 133.8 μg in Limassol, 65.4 μg in Larnaca, 45 μg in Paralimni, and 49.6 μg in Paphos.

Vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses were especially advised to stay put as the small sized dust particles may have negative effects on their health.

Employers should also take appropriate organisational and/or technical measures after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, it added.