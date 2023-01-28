NewsLocalHigh concentrations of dust in the air all across Cyprus

High concentrations of dust in the air all across Cyprus

Dust Cy
Dust Cy

Authorities on Saturday warned of high concentrations of dust in the air all across Cyprus and called on the public to avoid spending too much time in open spaces.

The Department of Labour inspection also said in a statement that the dust level per square metre around noon was 85.4 μg in Nicosia, 133.8 μg in Limassol, 65.4 μg in Larnaca, 45 μg in Paralimni, and 49.6 μg in Paphos.

Vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses were especially advised to stay put as the small sized dust particles may have negative effects on their health.

Employers should also take appropriate organisational and/or technical measures after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, it added.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Salah struggling as Liverpool’s front three no longer ‘well-drilled’, says Klopp
Next article
UNSG is confident his special representative in Cyprus is not biased

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros