Hermes creates Christmas atmosphere at Larnaca and Paphos airports (PHOTOS)

Larnaca and Paphos Airports invite passengers and visitors to enjoy a festive atmosphere, as Hermes Airports in collaboration with the Deputy Ministry for Culture and the Cyprus Handicrafts Centre.

The initiative is celebrating Christmas with handmade ornaments, inspired from Cypriot folk art and tradition, presenting passengers with an understanding of Cypriot culture.

More than 25 craftswomen from the Cyprus Handicrafts Centre embroidered “Lefkaritiko” motifs and created ornaments made by needle, basket weavers from the Multispace of Creativity and Culture in Larnaca weaved Christmas ornaments made with straw, whilst sculptors created hand-painted figures for the Christmas trees. Each tree area carries signage with QR codes leading to a website where visitors can scan and learn about the art of lefkaritiko, fythkiotiko, the story of the Cyprus Handicraft Center etc.

Moreover, throughout December various events will take place at Larnaka and Paphos airports, for passengers and visitors. Amongst others, the public can enjoy songs by Sistema orchestra which offers music educational workshops to immigrant and refugee children, or children with limited resources; enjoy a performance by the School for the Deaf, and purchase items from the Christmas Bazaar organized by Sophia for Children.

Concurrently, Christmas violin sounds, and dancers will welcome passengers and visitors in airports throughout December. Moreover, interactive workshops are at Larnaca Airport for students at primary schools located in the region, where they will have the opportunity to listen to all-time favourite Christmas fairytales and take part in arts and crafts sessions.

At the Christmas Light-up Ceremony, the Deputy Minister for Culture Yiannis Toumazis and the Chief Executive Officer of Hermes Airports, Eleni Kaloyirou, switched on the Christmas lights at Larnaca Airport marking the start of a bright new year.

The Deputy Minister for Culture Yiannis Toumazis stated: “Airports are also spaces to promote modern culture and heritage of each country. We are pleased to witness the collaboration between the airports and the Deputy Ministry for Culture as the history and rich culture of our country will be showcased to thousands of visitors.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Hermes Airports Eleni Kaloyirou stated: “As an organisation, we always aim to promote Cypriot art, and the rich cultural identity of our country at Larnaca and Paphos airports. Enhancing even further the Sense of Place project, we collaborated for a second year with the Deputy Ministry for Culture and the Cyprus Handicrafts Centre to decorate the airports’ Christmas Trees with handmade ornaments. At Hermes Airports, the holiday season is a very special time, and we always want to offer a unique travel experience.”

Additionally, once again Hermes Airports supports the “Adopt a Family for Christmas” campaign by the Pancyprian Volunteerism Coordinative Council, aiming to leave no family and no child without food or toys.