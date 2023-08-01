Hellenic Bank parts ways with CEO Oliver Gatzke

Hellenic Bank has announced the resignation of its CEO, Oliver Gatzke.

The decision came to light after the bank received an official notice from Gatzke himself, stating that he has chosen to terminate his employment contract, effective from July 22, 2024.

The bank will place Gatzke on garden leave until the expiration of his contract. During this time he will remain on Hellenic’s payroll.

The bank’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Antonis Rouvas, will take over as CEO.

In his initial address as interim CEO, Rouvas reassured stakeholders that the bank remains steadfast in its pursuit of established goals, stressing the institution’s unwavering commitment to its valued customers and pledged full support to the Cypriot economy.

Hellenic Bank has outlined its core objective as the enhancement of its business model and the successful execution of its transformation plan.

In tandem with Rouvas’s appointment, Maria Kelesi, the Chief Accountant of the bank, has been selected as interim Chief Financial Officer.