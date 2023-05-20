NewsLocalHeavy traffic on the Limassol to Nicosia highway due to accident

Heavy traffic on the Limassol to Nicosia highway due to accident

Due to a road accident on the Limassol to Nicosia highway, near the exit of Halepianes, the right lane has been closed and there is heavy traffic.

Drivers are advised to be particularly careful and drive at low speeds.

By gavriella
