Heavy traffic on the Limassol to Nicosia highway due to accident 6 hours ago Due to a road accident on the Limassol to Nicosia highway, near the exit of Halepianes, the right lane has been closed and there is heavy traffic. Drivers are advised to be particularly careful and drive at low speeds.