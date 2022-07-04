Heavy infrastructures destroy Vassiliko

NewsLocalHeavy infrastructures destroy Vassiliko

VTT Vasiliko adopts sustainable growth actions through “Step Zero” campaign

The state is reviewing its initial plan at Vassiliko where the energy center is being constructed. The plan initially provided for a liquefied natural gas pipeline east of the station producing electricity and the oil storing facilities. However, after the discovery of natural gas, things changed and it became obvious that Cyprus’s domestic market could consume part of the gas for the production of energy in replacement of other expensive fuel but also the gas could be sold to international markets.

The changes to the plan include expansion of the Port of Vassiliko.

It is expected that the Committee evaluating the consequences on the environment will meet in July to examine the Strategic Study of the reviewed plan. In addition to the government services, the community heads of the nine communities in the area will also be asked to submit their views.

By gavriella
