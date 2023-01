Due to landslides of soil and stones, the following roads in Nicosia district have become dangerous:

Klirou – Fikardou

Kalo Chorio – Gourri

Gourri – Lazania – Machaira

Gourri – Fikardou

Mahaira – Kionia

According to the police, there is dense fog in the area of the Mahaira – Kionia road, resulting in limited visibility.

Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution.