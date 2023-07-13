Heatwave: Larnaca to open airconditioned public spaces

In response to the ongoing heatwave, Larnaca municipality announced that it will make airconditioned spaces available for vulnerable groups of the public.

In an announcement, the municipality said that it will open to the public the following buildings:

Municipal Home for the Elderly (Melathron) – daily between 10 am to 5 pm (tel: 24652429)

Chrysostomeio Home for the Elderly (Melathron) – Monday to Friday between 8 am to 2 pm (tel: 99589641)

“In view of the high temperatures, there is a reception and rest area in an air-conditioned room, where cold drinks will be served,” the municipality said.