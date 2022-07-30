NewsLocalHeatwave continues with yellow warning, as 40s set to persist

Heatwave continues with yellow warning, as 40s set to persist

The Met Office issued a further extremely high temperatures warning, starting at 11 this morning (Saturday) through to five in the afternoon, as the 40 degree celsius conditions persist and are set to be carried through to next week.

According to the 30th extreme heat yellow warning this year, temperatures are expected to reach 40 inland, up to 37 in certain coastal areas and 32 on the mountains.

So hot weather throughout today, with light initially variable winds, force three, later turning southwesterly to northwesterly, light to moderate force three to four and in southern coastal regions, strong force five, over slight seas.

Temperatures will rise to 40 Celsius inland, 37 in northern coastal regions, 35 over southern and eastern coastal areas and 32 in the west and over the mountains.

Thin mist in some areas late this evening, with light northwesterly to northeasterly winds, force three, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures are set to rise further tomorrow, remaining well above the seasonal average, with the heatwave set to persist through to Tuesday.

Vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly and people with respiratory issues and chronic illnesses are advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

