Heartbreak as Xylofagou falls 200kg short of breaking record for world’s largest potato fry

Residents of Xylofagou tried but failed to break the Guinness World Record for the largest potato fry, on Thursday evening.

Volunteers gathered at the International Potato Festival, in a bid to snatch the honour away from India which once fried 659 kilos of potatoes.

Using eight huge frying pans, each boasting a nearly one-meter diameter and massive quantities of cooking oil, locals tried to achieve the feat, while a representative from the Guinness World Records was there, tasked with documenting the effort.

However, the final weigh-in showed that 420 kilos were fried on the night, meaning that residents of the potato-producing village, will have to have a go at it another time!

