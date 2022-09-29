Health Ministry warns of yellow fever mosquitoes

The Ministry of Health on Thursday said that a small number of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes – also known as yellow fever mosquitoes – has been found in Dromolaxia, Larnaca.

The yellow fever mosquito can spread dengue fever, chikungunya, Zika fever, Mayaro and yellow fever viruses, and other disease agents. It can be recognised by black and white markings on its legs and a marking in the form of a lyre on the upper surface of its thorax.

The Ministry urges members of the public to reduce points of exposed water at homes and workplaces, which may serve as a breeding ground for the mosquitoes such as clay pots, water collection containers, open tanks, fountains, cans and other tins filled with stale water, flower pots, broken bottles and car tires.

Health services and local authorities have made an action plan to eliminate the mosquito population, the Ministry said.

An information campaign will take place between October 10-October 23, to brief the public on preventive measures.

According to the Ministry, the mosquitoes were discovered following a bi-communal technical health committee project.

(Photo credit: James Gathany – Flickr)