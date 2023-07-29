Health Ministry to roll out intestinal cancer screening

The Ministry of Health is nearing the final stages of implementing a population screening program for colorectal cancer.

According to the timeline set, the programme will begin in the Fall 2023, targeting citizens aged 50 to 74, who will be called to participate every two years.

The screening process for this programme will differ from the existing procedures followed in breast cancer detection programs. In this case, citizens will be required to complete the first stage of the examination themselves, which involves providing a stool sample.

Following the protocols of similar programmes implemented in other countries for years, citizens above the age of 50 will receive an official invitation from the Ministry of Health. Alongside the invitation, they will receive a special kit in which they will place their stool samples. Once they have sealed the kit in a specific envelope, also provided, they must obtain a referral from their personal physician for the specific analysis and then deposit the sample at one of the designated collection points across Cyprus. These collection points will be specially set up and designed, and the samples will be gathered and forwarded to the Health Ministry (or its collaborators) for the necessary analyses.

The results of the laboratory tests will be promptly recorded in the individual’s General Health System (GHS) profile, enabling immediate access for both the GHS beneficiaries and their respective physicians.

The Health Ministry estimates that around 100,000 citizens belong to the 50-74 age group, and the scheme’s goal is to detect colorectal cancer timely and initiate treatment as quickly as possible in cases where malignancies are identified. Once the results are available to the patient’s personal physicians, they will receive further instructions on the next steps.

In addition to the colorectal cancer screening programme, the Health Ministry has recently initiated the processes for implementing a similar program focusing on prostate cancer. Men aged 50 and above will be invited to participate. The Ministry is currently in consultation with all relevant stakeholders to finalise the programme’s design, with plans to begin its implementation in December 2023.

Moreover, the Health Ministry is working on a population screening program for cervical cancer, which will include the Pap test and other appropriate examinations. This program is expected to be launched in 2024, with results also being directly registered in the GHS profiles of the beneficiaries.

Just a few days ago, the Health Ministry announced the expansion of the population screening programme for breast cancer, stressing that soon, results of mammograms undergone by women aged 45 to 74 will be integrated into the GHS system.