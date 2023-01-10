Health Ministry to reassess COVID situation in Tuesday meeting

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela and members of the scientific committee will meet on Tuesday afternoon to review the pandemic situation in Cyprus following the new outbreak in China.

According to a Ministry announcement, the meeting will take place at 3 pm. Statements to the press will follow.

Following the previous meeting held on January 2, the Minister said that it was decided to study the pandemic data after two meetings at the European Commission and, assess “if we need to take any action’’.

Hadjipantela said that there was “no need for panic” for now and added that at this particular moment, the COVID mutation variant that emerged in China, has been present in Cyprus since August 2022.

According to Cyprus News Agency, if Cyprus is to take measures these will be in line with what the rest of the EU decided and include testing for passengers from China and the use of masks for all passengers arriving on the island.