Health Ministry: The main symptoms of Langya virus

There is no particular concern at present stage regarding the Langya virus found in China, the Health Ministry noted in an announcement, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation regarding the development of the illness.

As part of a program to monitor people who exhibited fevers after contact with animals, officials detected the first person with the Langya virus toward the end of 2018.

Some of the symptoms of the Langya virus include the following:

fever

fatigue

cough

myalgia

headache

vomiting

Of the symptoms patients with the Langya virus experienced, fever was the most prevalent, with 100% of the patients presenting with fever. Roughly half of the patients experienced fatigue, cough, and loss of appetite.

Also, approximately one-third of patients with the Langya virus had impaired liver functioning, and 8% of the patients experienced impaired kidney functioning.

The researchers have not found evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus at this point.

They found that none of the patients who contracted Langya virus caught it from each other. Additionally, none of them spread it to others in their households.

This finding does not necessarily mean human-to-human transmissions are not happening. The researchers pointed out that their sample size was too small to be certain at this point.