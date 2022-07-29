NewsLocalHealth Ministry requests money for sending patients to non-GESY hospitals

Health Ministry requests money for sending patients to non-GESY hospitals

The Health Insurance Organization (HIO) has recently received a letter by Christina Giannaki, Secretary General of the Health Ministry, asking for money (18 million) for sending patients to private hospitals of Cyprus that are not part of the General Health System (GESY), 25 million for sending patients abroad and 80 million for the purchase of medicines.

The Secretary General referred to a meeting that took place in 21 April 2022 (to which the leadership of HIO was not officially invited), where it was decided that the total of the above expenses should be paid by the Insurance Organization.

However, regarding the Health Ministry’s request for 18 million euros for sending patients to private hospitals in Cyprus, it is certain that there will be reactions.

