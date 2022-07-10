Health Ministry reports rise in COVID cases with travel history

The Health Ministry on Sunday announced that there has been a rise in COVID cases with travel history the past weeks, both in tourists and Cypriots who travelled abroad.

With the lifting of measures in most countries it seems that a new wave of COVID infections has appeared. In view of that and in view of the summer holidays, all travelers are recommended to follow the following instructions:

Instructions

Dangers for travelers vary according to the destination. People belonging in high-risk groups are recommended to be particularly careful if travelling abroad.

In addition to the implementation of the personal protection measures before and after the trip, the people’s vaccination is a particularly important measures. Of course, people who are fully vaccinated also need to follow the recommendations and the demands of the country of their destination regarding the measures in place.

Before a trip , people should learn about the restrictions in place at their country of destination in the following websites:

Re-open EU https://reopen.europa.eu · IATA Travel Centre https://www.iatatravelcentre.com/world.php

CDC COVID-19 Travel Recommendations by Destination https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/map-and-travel-notices.html

People who have a fever or respiratory symptoms such as difficulty breathing, cough, etc, should postpone their trip .

During the trip , travelers should

take personal hygiene measures such as frequent hand washing with soap and water or use of an alcohol-based antiseptic.

they should maintain a physical distance of more than 1.5 metres in all indoor and outdoor spaces,

apply the mask wearing rules in the destination country

avoid contact with people with respiratory symptoms.