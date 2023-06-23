Health Ministry orders probe into false cancer diagnosis

Health Minister Dr. Popi Kanari has issued instructions for an immediate investigation into a patient’s complaint who was falsely diagnosed with cancer.

In a letter seen by Phileleftheros, a woman wrote that she was told she has six months to live after the Nicosia General Hospital and the Bank of Cyprus Oncology Centre mismatched her biopsy results with those belonging to another patient.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the Minister expressed her deep concern and emphasised the seriousness of the allegation, noting that she has directed the State Health Services Organisation (Okypy) to thoroughly investigate the matter.

In her letter, the complainant writes that she and her family have endured profound psychological trauma as a result of this mishap.

She notes that after being informed of her supposedly terminal condition, she was scheduled for a series of chemotherapy treatments. However, a subsequent examination of the biopsy sample revealed that it belonged to another individual.

Boc Oncology Centre says it started investigation

Responding to the news, the BoC Oncology Centre issued an announcement saying that it has already started an investigation into the incident.

“Without underestimating the disturbance that has been caused, we want to reassure patients and their families that we are treating these allegations with the utmost sensitivity and diligence. Our main goal since the centre’s inception 25 years ago, has been, and remains, to provide a high standard of care to our patients,” it said.

