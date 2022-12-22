Health Ministry lists coronavirus protective measures still in effect

In view of the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holiday, the Health Ministry on Thursday announced the Covid-19 measures still in effect.

Specifically:

Mandatory wear of a protective mask:

-Employees and visitors over 12 years of age at hospitals, nursing homes, closed facilities for vulnerable groups, outpatient clinics, medical centres, clinical laboratories, rehabilitation centres, pharmacies and public transport.

-The use of masks is recommended in places of co-existence, for persons belonging to vulnerable groups of the population and for persons who interact with high-risk health persons.

Mandatory display of a Safe Pass:

-When visiting patients in public and private nursing homes and residents in nursing homes and closed facilities, and a 24-hour Rapid test for antigen detection (Rapid test) or 48-hour PCR for persons over 6 years of age (2 persons per day, 1 person per visit) is also required.

-It is understood that in cases of extreme urgency, the number of persons and visits may be increased, subject to approval by the management of the hospital or care facility.

-Mobile units of the Ministry of Health provide free sampling of rapid antigen detection tests (Rapid test) in the nursing homes of the Ministry of Health for the convenience of patients, visitors and employees during the hours 07ꓽ00 – 19ꓽ00.

-For outpatient visits to hospital clinics, medical and diagnostic centres, rehabilitation centres and hospitality centres:

-For persons who do not hold a valid certificate of vaccination or disease: rapid test valid for 48 hours or PCR valid for 72 hours.

-For persons holding a valid certificate of vaccination or disease: No obligation

-For persons under 6 years of age: No obligation

It is recommended that all citizens regardless of vaccination history undergo a self test or rapid antigen test once a week.

-Citizens who are symptomatic against COVID-19 or who have a positive Self-test should contact their Personal Physician and will be referred for a free PCR test.

-Citizens who are reported as a close contact of a confirmed positive case will receive a message from the Ministry of Health for free testing on the 3rd and 5th day of contact, performed at clinical laboratories contracted with the Ministry of Health.

Instructions for confirmed cases of COVID-19:

– English: https://bit.ly/3FQvMJA

– English: https://bit.ly/3HVgPZJ

Guidance for close contacts of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases:

– English: https://bit.ly/3vcGHbY

– English: https://bit.ly/3vawzAn