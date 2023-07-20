Health Ministry issues heatwave safety tips

In response to the soaring temperatures recorded in Cyprus, the Ministry of Health issued recommendations to the public to safeguard their well-being.
General Precautions:
- Limit exposure to direct sunlight, avoid unnecessary physical exertion, and heavy outdoor activities. Opt for shady and cool areas while avoiding crowded places.
- Dress lightly in loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing and wear a hat and sunglasses when exposed to the sun.
- Avoid alcoholic beverages and excessive caffeine consumption; instead, opt for light meals low in fat, with an emphasis on fruits and vegetables.
- Stay hydrated by consuming plenty of fluids, including water and fruit juices.
- Use fans or air conditioning to create airflow, especially during the hottest hours of the day. Keep windows open during the night.
- Take cool and refreshing showers throughout the day.
- Particular attention should be given to vulnerable groups, such as infants, the elderly, and pregnant women. If there is a newborn in the household, dress them lightly and seek guidance from a paediatrician regarding fluid intake.
- Individuals with chronic illnesses, such as respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, should consult their doctors for specific measures they should take during hot weather.
- Minimise the use of ovens and stovetops to avoid further increasing indoor temperatures.
- Never leave infants, the elderly, or pets inside a closed car.
People at higher risk:
- Infants, young children, and the elderly, especially those living alone.
- Individuals working or engaging in strenuous activities outdoors and indoors in high-temperature and high-humidity conditions.
- Those residing in areas with increased atmospheric pollution, such as industrial zones.
- People with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, liver disorders, respiratory issues, and obesity.
- Individuals taking certain medications, including insulin, antidiabetic drugs, diuretics, anticholinergic drugs, and psychotropic medications.
- Pregnant women.
- Persons with disabilities.
Symptoms of heat-related illness:
- Severe headaches.
- Lethargy and fatigue.
- Feeling faint.
- Low blood pressure.
- Nausea.
- Vomiting.
- Rapid heartbeat.
Heatstroke Symptoms:
Heatstroke is a severe condition that can occur due to high temperatures and prolonged exposure to the sun. Symptoms include:
- Sudden body temperature increase (>40.5°C).
- Hot, dry, and red skin (with little to no sweating).
- Dry, swollen tongue.
- Rapid heartbeat.
- Rapid breathing.
- Intense thirst.
- Severe headache.
- Nausea.
- Vomiting.
- Dizziness.
- Confusion.
- Disorientation and slurred speech.
- Aggressive or abnormal behaviour.
- Convulsions.
- Loss of consciousness or coma.
In light of the scorching weather, health authorities urge the public to follow these guidelines and be vigilant about any symptoms of heat-related illnesses. If you or someone you know experiences severe symptoms, seek immediate medical attention.
