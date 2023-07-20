Health Ministry issues heatwave safety tips

In response to the soaring temperatures recorded in Cyprus, the Ministry of Health issued recommendations to the public to safeguard their well-being.

General Precautions:

Limit exposure to direct sunlight, avoid unnecessary physical exertion, and heavy outdoor activities. Opt for shady and cool areas while avoiding crowded places.

Dress lightly in loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing and wear a hat and sunglasses when exposed to the sun.

Avoid alcoholic beverages and excessive caffeine consumption; instead, opt for light meals low in fat, with an emphasis on fruits and vegetables.

Stay hydrated by consuming plenty of fluids, including water and fruit juices.

Use fans or air conditioning to create airflow, especially during the hottest hours of the day. Keep windows open during the night.

Take cool and refreshing showers throughout the day.

Particular attention should be given to vulnerable groups, such as infants, the elderly, and pregnant women. If there is a newborn in the household, dress them lightly and seek guidance from a paediatrician regarding fluid intake.

Individuals with chronic illnesses, such as respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, should consult their doctors for specific measures they should take during hot weather.

Minimise the use of ovens and stovetops to avoid further increasing indoor temperatures.

Never leave infants, the elderly, or pets inside a closed car.

People at higher risk:

Infants, young children, and the elderly, especially those living alone.

Individuals working or engaging in strenuous activities outdoors and indoors in high-temperature and high-humidity conditions.

Those residing in areas with increased atmospheric pollution, such as industrial zones.

People with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, chronic kidney disease, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, liver disorders, respiratory issues, and obesity.

Individuals taking certain medications, including insulin, antidiabetic drugs, diuretics, anticholinergic drugs, and psychotropic medications.

Pregnant women.

Persons with disabilities.

Symptoms of heat-related illness:

Severe headaches.

Lethargy and fatigue.

Feeling faint.

Low blood pressure.

Nausea.

Vomiting.

Rapid heartbeat.

Heatstroke Symptoms:

Heatstroke is a severe condition that can occur due to high temperatures and prolonged exposure to the sun. Symptoms include:

Sudden body temperature increase (>40.5°C).

Hot, dry, and red skin (with little to no sweating).

Dry, swollen tongue.

Rapid heartbeat.

Rapid breathing.

Intense thirst.

Severe headache.

Nausea.

Vomiting.

Dizziness.

Confusion.

Disorientation and slurred speech.

Aggressive or abnormal behaviour.

Convulsions.

Loss of consciousness or coma.

In light of the scorching weather, health authorities urge the public to follow these guidelines and be vigilant about any symptoms of heat-related illnesses. If you or someone you know experiences severe symptoms, seek immediate medical attention.

