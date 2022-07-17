NewsLocalHealth Ministry: If needed more measures to be taken

Health Ministry: If needed more measures to be taken

Health Minister Michael Hadjipantelas said today that the government’s main target is to maintain schools open and to gave as little disturbance for students as possible, adding that if needed more measures will be taken to contain Covid-19 epidemic.

The Minister noted that during the past week, we have had the highest number of infections but over the last 2-3 days there has been a stabilization, which will hopefully continue.

Michael Hadjipantelas noted that people should keep wearing the protective mask inside and in closed areas. In reply to a relevant question about additional measures, he said that the scientific committee will meet and if needed more measures will be taken.

