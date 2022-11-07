Health Ministry encourages public, health professionals to report side effects of medicines

Within the framework of the #MedSafetyWeek campaign, the Healthy Ministry is urging the public to report any possible side effects following medication using the Yellow Card programme.

The annual #MedSafetyWeek campaign will take place between November 7-13 with the participation of 82 countries.

The Pharmaceutical Services of the Ministry note that medicines might cause side effects to certain patients and consequently, measures are in place for the ongoing monitoring of their safety after they are distributed to the market.

Therefore, the Pharmaceutical Services created the Yellow Card programme with the aim to monitor and collect more information regarding known side effects as well as spot new ones.

Patients and health professionals are urged to report suspected adverse drug reactions to the Yellow Card scheme.

Side effects can be reported by submitting the Yellow Card in the following ways: