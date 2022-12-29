Health Ministry concerned over rise of COVID-19 cases in China

The Ministry of Health in Cyprus is concerned over the increase in COVID-19 cases in China, minister Michalis Hadjipantela said on Thursday.

In statements after a visit to Famagusta General Hospital, he said the ministry is concerned over the fact that China opened up the country and people will start travelling all over the world.

The minister said the variant affecting China was located in Cyprus at the end of August.

He explained that the ministry’s Scientific Advisory Committee will convene on January 2 to discuss the issue.

On her part, the Scientific Director of Larnaca and Famagusta General hospitals, Amalia Hadjiyianni said that 17 patients are being treated at Famagusta General Hospital with COVID two of whom are in the Increased Care Unit. She added that there is a continuous flow of admissions to the COVID clinic, however, the situation is under control and depending on the clinic’s needs, it is reinforced with more staff.

“Recently the average hospitalisation of patients with coronavirus has increased because they are elderly people and vulnerable groups. In addition to COVID infections, there are other diseases for which hospitalisation is indicated to be more prolonged than expected,” Hadjiyianni said.

There is also an increase in upper respiratory infections, she added.

She said there are 22 patients recovering at EDEN rehabilitation centre in Tersefanou while another 11 who have tested positive have been isolated.

Hadjiyianni underlined the importance of wearing masks because of respiratory infections and in combination with COVID-19, it is advisable to use them.