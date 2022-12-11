NewsLocalHealth Minister to discuss streptococcus outbreak with Pediatric Society

Health Minister to discuss streptococcus outbreak with Pediatric Society

Health Minister Michael Hadjipandelas will meet with the Pediatric Society on Monday to discuss the issue of the streptococcus outbreak in Europe and whether any additional measures will be taken.

In a statement in Larnaca and asked about the outbreak of streptococcus, the Minister replied that “there is an outbreak throughout Europe.

We aim to have a meeting tomorrow with the Pediatric Society at which we will analyze all the data and decide whether any additional decisions or any additional measures need to be taken.”

By gavriella
