Health Minister: New Covid infections on the decrease in past two days

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela on Monday said the number of new Covid-19 cases all across Cyprus over the past two days was on the decrease.

And that the health coronavirus protocol to be applied at schools in the Fall will be ready within one to two weeks.

“We had 740 cases out of 8,266 tests on Saturday and yesterday (Sunday) we had 456 cases out of  7,253 tests,” he said.

“These two numbers show that we have a significant reduction, and there is also a significant reduction in hospitalizations as well…we currently have 72 patients in state hospitals,” he added.

Asked if there will be any changes in the school health protocol, Hadjipantela said Ministry officers are already working intensively in the preparation of Fall’s.

By Annie Charalambous
