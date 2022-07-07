Health Commissioner on first delivery of monkeypox vaccines

Citing a statement by European Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakidou, Belga News Agency reported that 3,040 monkeypox vaccines, bought by the European Union on behalf of the member-states, were shipped to Belgium on Thursday, where 168 cases of monkeypox have been identified.

This is a tangible result of the European Health Union, Stella Kyriakidou noted.

According to the Cypriot commissioner, these deliveries will “protect Belgian citizens and respond to this outbreak.” She also praised the European Health Emergency Response and Preparedness Authority’s (HERA) quick response.

She added that “through HERA, we have bought vaccines for all member states in need. Within two weeks, we funded around 110,000 doses and started deliveries to the worst affected countries, including Spain, Germany, Portugal and Belgium. Additional deliveries will be made in the coming weeks.”