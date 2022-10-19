Head of Veterinary Services suspended over brucellosis scandal in May

The Animal Party of Cyprus on Wednesday welcomed the recent suspension for three months of head of the island’s Veterinary Services Christodoulos Pipis over a brucellosis scandal in May.

Brucellosis had been found in cattle units in the Larnaca district and some 1200 cows were slaughtered as the services were frowned upon how they dealt with the hot issue.

Insiders believe that the sample was taken in January 2022 and the test was run more than two months later, raising questions on how the lab test is running. Usually, a specific procedure is performed within 10 days from the date of sampling.

Previously, Cyprus was considered a brucellosis-free country that infects sheep, cattle and goats but this privileged position is no longer true.

Brucellosis is an infectious disease caused by bacteria. Contact with infected animals or animal products contaminated with bacteria can lead to illness.

The Animal Party has sent the message that the suspension was much needed but not sufficient enough considering the bad handling of other cases by the services.

It gave as an example the recent death of an imported wildcat and slaughterhouse scandals throughout the years which had been ‘covered’ with administrative fines only.