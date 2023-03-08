Hate speech remains widespread in Cyprus, existing gaps in legislation don’t help

Hate speech remains widespread in Cyprus especially since there are gaps in the implementation of criminal legislation that would assist in its eradication.

This is what the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance’s report released on Tuesday indicates.

“There is no comprehensive system in place to monitor hate speech incidents,” the ECRI report pointed out.

In addition, the independent human rights monitoring mechanism provides 15 recommendations for Cyprus focusing on law and order, public schools, the LGBTI community and irregular migrants.

And even though the report does note that progress has been made since its 2016 report, nonetheless “there are still issues of concern”.

Specifically, the Commission recommends that various long-standing gaps in the implementation of criminal legislation to combat hate speech and hate-motivated violence.

Among other things, the authorities should review criminal legislation on these offences, including remedies for victims, and provide adequate training to police officers, public prosecutors and judges on the use of appropriate criminal provisions to combat these offences.