Hard to convince Brussels for Dhekelia steam turbines extension till 2028

Cyprus will find it hard to convince the European Commission to grant an extension till 2028 before the plug on six highly-polluting steam turbines at the Dhekelia power plant is pulled.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, citing informed sources from the Energy Ministry.

As part of its drive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions Cyprus had committed to taking offline six turbines. But this will reduce the Mediterranean island’s ability to meet demand.

The six turbines currently produce one-fourth of the island’s energy needs, 360 MW of total electricity production (1,478 MW).

The Cypriot authorities are struggling to convince the Commission that this derogation will be the last one.

And that from 2028 the six steam turbines, which have been operating in breach of the Industrial Pollutants Directive since the beginning of 2022, will ease operation.

The huge number of clarifications requested – by the end of January – by the EU’s Directorate General for Environment from the authorities is obviously related to the complexity of the issue.

Especially because the authorities cannot clearly assure they can overcome the problems that make it impossible today to shut down the polluting units. And to manage – by 2028 – to put them out of operation.

At the same time, the EU also wishes to limit, if possible, the duration of the infringement of the Industrial Pollutants Directive or to find an alternative option in the that same direction.