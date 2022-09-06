Handling of mobile phone deactivation system in Central Prisons slammed

An Audit Office report slams the way the mobile phone deactivation system in the Cyprus Central Prisons was handled by the Electromechanical Service.

The report, released on Monday, also said the project – valued at €1,202,714 plus VAT – had to be delivered within six weeks the latest considering that its installation was described as of the highest security.

“Nonetheless, this was finally received with a delay of 21 months due to discrepancies presented by the system as well as due to the mismanagement of the contract by the Electromechanical Service,” it added

Also, it is noted that just 16 months after it was delivered it had to be upgraded at an additional cost of €741,596 plus VAT.

And that the contractual time for its execution had expired without having been executed – at least not till this report was drafted.