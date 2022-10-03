halloumi.cy: action plan to promote halloumi abroad

Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides on Monday presented the government’s action plan for the promotion of halloumi abroad, aiming to enhance the cheese’s brand name and increase exports.

The official launch of the website halloumi.cy took place during the presentation. The website will be a tool to inform importers and consumers abroad about halloumi.

The action plan will use a variety of communication and promotion methods, such as information campaigns through the Ministry’s trade centres in 14 countries that cover a total of 42 markets, Pilides said.

In addition, advertisements will be placed in specialised publications and broadcasts, posts will be made on social media and the product will be linked with international culinary personalities.

The aim, as Pilides added, is to make better use of the opportunities presented in the international trade for halloumi after its inclusion in the PDO list of the European Union.

Another goal is to increase the recognition of halloumi in new promising target markets, such as the USA, Japan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain, as well as enhance its presence in existing markets.

Halloumi.cy is available in English, Chinese, Japanese and Arabic.

Visitors can learn about the history of halloumi, its PDO and trademark protection, its ingredients and nutritional value, how it is consumed and how it can be used as a raw material in cooking, etc.

The website also informs those interested in importing halloumi in their country about their potential partners, as it also includes the Register of all producers who have received approval to produce halloumi under the PDO indication “Χαλλούμι (Halloumi) Hellim”.

Currently, halloumi is exported to more than 50 countries, with the main export markets being the UK, Sweden, Germany, Australia, Austria, Denmark and Poland. These six markets account for 81% of total halloumi exports internationally. From 2016 to 2021 halloumi exports increased by more than 30%.

Replying to concerns expressed by President of Cyprus cheese producers Giorgos Petrou that they will have unfair competition with producers from the occupied areas of Cyprus, who will produce at a lower cost by importing Turkish animal feed which is prohibited from being imported into the EU, Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, assured that the controls by Bureau Veritas will be very strict both at the producers in the Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriots producers at the occupied north of Cyprus. He also said that there are huge prospects and there’s plenty of room for everyone in halloumi production.