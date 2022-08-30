NewsLocalHalloumi cheese to change shape and size

Halloumi cheese to change shape and size

As of Thursday, 1 September, all products produced to be called halloumi must comply with the specifications of the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), following an agreement reached between the Ministry of Agriculture and cheese-makers.

This is in fact the last step from the moment the cheese factories have already joined the system of control and certification for the use of the protected designation of origin. Changes have also been agreed on the main characteristics of the product, so that Halloupi PDO can be produced in a different shape and size and with increased moisture (up to 52%).

Yesterday, the last meeting on the issue took place and very soon, even today, changes that will be implemented will be released.

Taste

