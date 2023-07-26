InsiderBusinessHalloumi and zivania showcased at "Regal Branchentreff 2023" exhibition in Vienna

Halloumi and zivania showcased at “Regal Branchentreff 2023” exhibition in Vienna

Cypriot delicacies, including halloumi, commandaria, and zivania were showcased in the “Regal Branchentreff 2023” exhibition held in Vienna recently.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Energy, Trade, and Industry revealed its involvement in the event, collaborating with the Trade Centre of the Republic of Cyprus in Vienna.

As part of Cyprus’ participation in the exhibition, a diverse array of Cypriot products, such as halloumi, commandaria, zivania, and native Cypriot wines like Xynisteri and Maratheftiko, were presented. Of special significance was the halloumi tasting, where attendees were treated to various serving styles, complemented by an assortment of fresh and dried fruits and vegetables, such as grapes, figs, watermelon, cherry tomatoes, and more.

The exhibition garnered a remarkable response, with the Cypriot stand attracting a substantial number of visitors and generating significant interest in the showcased products overall, the Ministry said.

An essential aspect of the event was to bolster the export of Cypriot products, and the participating companies seized the opportunity to establish connections with foreign traders.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
