Halloumi accounts for 20% of total export value of Cypriot products

Halloumi cheese exports accounted for 20% of the total export value of Cypriot products in the first quarter of 2023.

Specifically, halloumi cheese exports during this period reached €111.8 million, constituting 20.49% of the overall value of Cypriot exports, as stated by the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment, Petros Xenophontos.

Speaking at the 4th Halloumi and Trachanas Festival in Meniko, Xenophontos referred to the European Commission’s registration of “Halloumi” as a Protected Designation of Origin product in October 2021. He stressed, “This registration is a tremendous achievement and a significant success for the Republic of Cyprus, its agricultural economy, and our nation’s economy as a whole. It now bestows European recognition upon the added value of halloumi cheese.”

He further explained, “First and foremost, it contributes to ensuring the quality of halloumi and protects it from imitation products that are used to exploit its name and reputation. Products not produced in Cyprus cannot be marketed in the European market under the name ‘Halloumi.'”

The Minister of Agriculture highlighted, “The demand for halloumi cheese from international markets is on the rise. Exports in the first quarter of 2023 reached €111.8 million, representing 20.49% of the value of Cypriot exports.”

However, he cautioned, “We should by no means underestimate the importance of preserving and safeguarding the high quality of our product, which is directly linked to its high demand in the markets.”

He added, “The quality of halloumi cheese, as stipulated in the registration specifications, owes much to the local goat and sheep milk used in its production.”

In conclusion, MXenophontos stated, “It would not be an exaggeration to say that halloumi cheese is the ‘jewel’ among traditional Cypriot agricultural products and a trailblazer in opening doors to international markets for other Cypriot agricultural products, such as trachanas.”