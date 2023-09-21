Guterres to discuss appointment of UN envoy with Cypriot leaders

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is slated to engage in discussions with both the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot sides by week’s end, Stephane Dujarric, the Secretary-General’s spokesperson, told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

The purpose of these meetings is to explore the potential appointment of an envoy to facilitate diplomatic efforts, CNA reports.

Dujarric highlighted the Secretary-General’s unwavering commitment to assisting both parties in their efforts to reinitiate negotiations. He reaffirmed that Guterres’s “Good Offices” remain fully available to both sides.

Responding to inquiries about the postponed meeting between the Secretary-General and the Turkish president on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, Dujarric clarified that the delay was attributed to scheduling issues on the Turkish side, resulting in the cancellation of the originally planned meeting. He noted that an alternative meeting with the foreign minister is set to be scheduled later in the same week.

Regarding the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving Secretary-General Guterres, Greek Cypriot President Christodoulides, and Turkish Cypriot Leader Tatar, Dujarric indicated that there are currently no updates or plans for such a meeting.

