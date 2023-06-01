Greens to protest “abysmal conditions” at Ayioi Trimithias dog shelter

The Green Party – Citizens’ Cooperations is organising a protest over what it claims to be “abysmal conditions” at the municipal dog shelter in Ayioi Trimithias, Nicosia.

The protest will take place in the Ayioi Trimithias central roundabout on Sunday, June 4 at 1 pm.

In an announcement, the party said that outrage has sparked after footage went viral showing stray dogs living in awful circumstances without food, water, medical care and cover.

Recently, two dogs were found in a horrible condition and one of them died, the party added.

“We really wonder why the community has not collaborated with the Nicosia municipality dog shelter in neighbouring Kokkinotrimithia,” it stressed.

Concluding its announcement, the Greens urge the Vet Services to “finally” start conducting appropriate checks in dog shelters. “When will the Ministry of Interior start monitoring that the law is implemented? When will there be punishment against those who fail to comply?” it asked.