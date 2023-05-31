Greens decry alleged slaughtering of cattle without anaesthetic in Paphos

The Green Party – Citizens’ Cooperation on Wednesday decried the alleged slaughtering of an ox without using anaesthetic, in a Paphos village.

The alleged slaughtering took place near the centre of Drymos village and the animal’s owner killed it without taking the necessary precautions, the Greens claimed in an announcement.

Flesh and intestines were found near the village’s centre, they added, noting that at least three more cattle belonging to the same man are missing.

The party stressed that before the incident, reports were filed against the man, claiming that he did not have the facilities stipulated by law to keep the animals.

“It is evident that there was a clear violation of the law, as the animal was not anaesthetised, resulting in the infliction of unbearable pain, distress, and suffering. Furthermore, the slaughter should be conducted in approved slaughterhouses,” the Greens said.

Police and the Vet Services have been informed of the incident, the party said, urging authorities to investigate the fate of other cattle, as well as a number of dogs that the man had in his possession.

“Once again, the incompetence of the competent authorities is evident, as they fail to conduct the necessary inspections, resulting in the tragic death of the animals,” the party stressed.