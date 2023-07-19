Greens collecting food donations to support Giolou wildfire-stricken dogs

The Movement of Ecologists – Citizens’ Cooperation announced that it is starting a campaign to collect food for dogs who used to live in the “Stray Haven” shelter in Giolou which burned to the ground during a wildfire on Tuesday.
The party responded to a plea for help by the shelter’s owners. “We ask animal lovers in Cyprus to help us support their effort,” the Greens said.
“Fortunately, most of the dogs were saved, but there were some casualties,” the party added.
Food donations will be collected at the party’s district offices in the following locations:
Nicosia
63 Perikleous Avenue, Strovolos, Office 102
Phone: 22518787
08:00 – 16:00
Limassol
16th June 1943 Street, Office 102.
Phone: 25342661
07:45 – 13:00
Famagusta
3 Grigori Afxentiou Street, 5288 Paralimni
Phone: 23744975
08:00 – 14:00
Paphos
106 Ellados Avenue, 8020
Phone: 26911692
09:00 – 15:00
Larnaca
157 Ayias Faneromenis Avenue, Office 1, 6031
Phone: 24823966
08:00 – 16:00
Read more:
‘Stray Haven’ shelter requires assistance after fire starts in Paphos