Greens collecting food donations to support Giolou wildfire-stricken dogs

NewsLocalGreens collecting food donations to support Giolou wildfire-stricken dogs

The Movement of Ecologists – Citizens’ Cooperation announced that it is starting a campaign to collect food for dogs who used to live in the “Stray Haven” shelter in Giolou which burned to the ground during a wildfire on Tuesday.

The party responded to a plea for help by the shelter’s owners. “We ask animal lovers in Cyprus to help us support their effort,” the Greens said.

“Fortunately, most of the dogs were saved, but there were some casualties,” the party added.

Food donations will be collected at the party’s district offices in the following locations:

Nicosia

63 Perikleous Avenue, Strovolos, Office 102

Phone: 22518787

08:00 – 16:00

Limassol

16th June 1943 Street, Office 102.

Phone: 25342661

07:45 – 13:00

Famagusta

3 Grigori Afxentiou Street, 5288 Paralimni

Phone: 23744975

08:00 – 14:00

Paphos

106 Ellados Avenue, 8020

Phone: 26911692

09:00 – 15:00

Larnaca

157 Ayias Faneromenis Avenue, Office 1, 6031

Phone: 24823966

08:00 – 16:00

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
