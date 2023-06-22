Greens: Closure of Kornos private shelter raises concern for dogs’ fate

In light of recent information regarding the closure of a private shelter in Kornos, there is growing alarm about the fate of 21 dogs previously housed there, especially considering that several of these animals require urgent medical treatment, the Movement of Ecologists – Citizens’ Cooperation said in an announcement on Thursday.

According to the party, the shelter in question served eleven communities, namely Kornos, Pyrga, Delikipos, Anafotia, Anglisides, Mosfiloti, Psevdas, Kofinou, Ayia Anna, Shia, and Lymbia. With the closure of the facility, concerns arise regarding the future handling of stray animals in these areas.

It is worth noting that according to the law, all municipalities and communities are mandated to maintain appropriate and approved shelters for stray animals, the party noted.

“Unfortunately, there have been reports suggesting that not only is this obligation being neglected, but some existing shelters are allegedly substandard and even lead to the demise of animals. A recent incident that garnered attention was the unfortunate death of a dog in the so-called shelter in Ayioi Trimithias,” the Greens said.

Past investigations conducted by the party’s animal welfare task force yielded disheartening results regarding the compliance of community councils and municipalities with maintaining approved shelters, particularly in the cases of village communities, the Greens added.

“The situation has reached a breaking point,” the party said, stressing that the responsibility for the 21 dogs residing in the Kornos shelter lies not with the dedicated volunteers but squarely with the government.

“Immediate solutions must be sought from the competent ministries to ensure the complete coverage of medical expenses for the dogs and their prompt transfer to a safe alternative facility. Furthermore, urgent action is called for from the Veterinary Services, the designated authorities responsible for inspecting and approving these establishments, to conduct thorough inspections without delay,” the Greens said.

“The public demands answers: When will the Ministry of the Interior fulfil its oversight role in ensuring the enforcement of legislation? When will there be appropriate consequences for those who fail to comply? Moreover, the whereabouts of the five regional shelters that the government had pledged to establish remains uncertain,” they added.

Concluding, the party appealed to the President to intervene promptly and “make the necessary political decisions to guarantee the genuine well-being of animals across Cyprus.”