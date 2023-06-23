Greens: Animal welfare hit ‘rock bottom,’ after tens of dogs found buried in Kornos

Tens of dead dogs have been found buried in Kornos, the Movement of Ecologists – Citizens’ Cooperation said on Friday, urging the President to ‘make decisions’ to improve animal welfare in Cyprus.

In an announcement, the Greens note that authorities have started an investigation into the case.

“We call for an immediate investigation into this incident and for those responsible to be held accountable. Animal welfare in Cyprus has hit rock bottom, the number of dogs living in hellish conditions, suffering a slow death is in the thousands in Cyprus.

“At the same time, we also call on the Veterinary Services, which are responsible to monitor and approve shelters, to finally carry out the necessary checks.

“We call on the President of the Republic to intervene and make political decisions so that we can talk about real and substantial welfare of animals in Cyprus,” the party stressed.

Yesterday, the Greens issued an announcement raising concern over the fate of tens of dogs after a private shelter shut down in Kornos.

The shelter in question reportedly served eleven communities, namely Kornos, Pyrga, Delikipos, Anafotia, Anglisides, Mosfiloti, Psevdas, Kofinou, Ayia Anna, Shia, and Lymbia.

