Green Tourism Festival at Innia on Thursday and Friday

In the framework of the implementation of a European project, which aims to establish a Sustainable Coastal Tourism Promotion Network to introduce for the first time in the common cross-border region of Akamas-Balos Crete innovative policies for sustainable tourism management of coastal areas, the Paphos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has undertaken the organization of a major event to promote green alternative tourism destinations in the form of a large cross-border two-day Green Tourism Festival today and tomorrow in Innia.

The two-day exhibition of green tourism products and services is aimed at the participation of interested businesses and stakeholders from the tourism and environmental protection sector, which will include an exhibition of “green” tourism products and services, meetings, educational and artistic events, as well as a rich catering.

On both days the exhibition will be open to the public from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

