Green Party organises protest for animal welfare

The Green Party will stage a protest outside the Presidential Palace on October 1 demanding the immediate implementation of the legislation on animal welfare, it said in an announcement on Friday.

The Green Party said that it demands that all citizens who abuse, neglect, or abandon their animals, be prosecuted.

Among the party’s policy suggestions is the creation of a group of Vet Services inspectors who will monitor the implementation of the legislation on animal welfare in farms, zoos, and slaughterhouses, as well as regarding pets.

It also demands the abolition of the practice of putting unwanted dogs down, and keeping animals in cages, as well as the establishment of an independent Service or a Commissioner for the Control and Protection of Animals.

The party also suggests reinforcing the animal police and divesting more funds towards the programme for neutering stray cats.