‘Green Monday’ weather fine but – most likely – dusty

Fine weather is the forecast for Monday – the day marking the beginning of the Lenten period which is known as Green Monday in Cyprus and is a public holiday.

But, most likely, fine dust will be in the air, according to the island’s Meteorological Service.

This doesn’t mean that flying a kite – the custom of the day – will be affected.

As for the temperature, it will gradually rise to well above average climatic values on Monday.

Moreover, the snow depth at Troodos Square was 27 cm on Saturday but is expected to slightly melt by Monday.

 

By Annie Charalambous
