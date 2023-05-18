Green light for gradual installation of EAC’s 400,000 smart meters

The plan of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) to launch a smart metering initiative in order to give customers complete control over their power usage can now be implemented.

Because the appeal lodged by one of the unsuccessful companies with the Tender Review Authority has now been withdrawn paving the way for the 400,000 smart meters’ gradual installation to start.

The successful bidder is NewCytech Business Solutions Ltd, of Logicom group, and the company that lodged the appeal was China’s NINGBO SANXING SMART ELECTRIC, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Based on the EAC’s plan the installation of the 400,000 smart meters will be completed withing three years. The Authority’s intention is to install around 130,000 meters per year.

The semi-governmental organisation had launched a study into smart metering following the 2011 Mari explosion.

This had incapacitated the island’s largest power station and sunk Cyprus into a costly energy crisis.

Smart prepaid electricity meters are in operation in most EU member states and are considered a convenient and cost-effective way of consuming and regulating power.

The meters allow consumers to accurately monitor their power consumption from home, consume only what they can afford and top-up electricity at their convenience.