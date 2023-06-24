Greeks in Cyprus vote one day before Sunday’s poll under semi-proportional system

NewsLocalGreeks in Cyprus vote one day before Sunday's poll under semi-proportional system

Over one thousand Greek nationals living in Cyprus and eligible to cast a vote from their place of residence today did just that – one day before tomorrow’s ballot in Greece. Cyprus had five polling stations in operation.

Tomorrow’s poll will be held under a semi-proportional system that rewards the winning party with as many as 50 bonus seats in parliament if it wins 40% of the vote.

Opinion polls show right-wing New Democracy headed by Kyriacos Mitsotakis with more than 40% percent of the vote and with Syriza – headed by Alexis Tsipras – trailing at about 20%.

Mitsotakis, prime minister since 2019, stepped down in favour of a caretaker premier following the inconclusive May 21 vote as required by the constitution.

The number of overseas polling stations established is three more than were set up for the May 21, 2023 elections, that is, 102, up from 99.

And the number of those registered in the special electoral rolls abroad is now 25,610, 2,755 more than the 22,855 eligible in the previous round.

By Annie Charalambous
